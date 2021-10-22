Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Trading Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.58). Approximately 3,459,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.59).

Separately, HSBC increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.60 ($3.73).

The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 277.03.

About Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

