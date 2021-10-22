Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$76.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

NYSE:STN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,778. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 168,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 134,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

