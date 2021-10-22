State Street Corp Acquires 1,355,380 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State Street Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,640,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.08. The company had a trading volume of 286,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $307.24 billion, a PE ratio of 280.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

