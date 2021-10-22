State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,543,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 624,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,184,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of -82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

