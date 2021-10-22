State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,468,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.38. 253,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,668,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $231.56. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

