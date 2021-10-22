Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

STER has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $25.87 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

