Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
STRL stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Sterling Construction
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.