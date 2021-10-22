Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

STRL stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.