stETH (Lido) Trading Up 22.9% This Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00105771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.41 or 1.00121048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.17 or 0.06491016 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

