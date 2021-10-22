Stingray Digitl to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.05 million.

