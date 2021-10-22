Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$6.30 to C$7.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.50.

TSE SRX opened at C$5.70 on Tuesday. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.15. The stock has a market cap of C$695.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,850.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

