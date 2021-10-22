Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) versus The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Financial Review

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Simply Good Foods has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stryve Foods and The Simply Good Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Simply Good Foods 0 6 4 0 2.40

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.63%. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $37.45, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than The Simply Good Foods.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and The Simply Good Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -37.43 The Simply Good Foods $816.64 million 4.02 $65.64 million $0.91 37.70

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Simply Good Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and The Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% The Simply Good Foods 6.19% 9.90% 5.69%

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

