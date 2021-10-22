SunContract (SNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.07 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. SunContract has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $460,382.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SunContract has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00210649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00104221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010985 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

