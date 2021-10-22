SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Capitalization Tops $85.81 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $85.81 million and $173.90 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011502 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004151 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

