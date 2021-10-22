SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $47.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $753.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.19. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $264.60 and a fifty-two week high of $759.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.89.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

