S&W Seed Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,724 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,967% compared to the typical volume of 81 call options.

SANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.65.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

