Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 661,271 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYN. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 232,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 347.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 362,319 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

