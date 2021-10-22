System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target Raised to GBX 430

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

Shares of System1 Group stock opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.16. The company has a market cap of £43.21 million and a PE ratio of 25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.71. System1 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 380 ($4.96).

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

