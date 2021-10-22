Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TVE. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.02.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE opened at C$3.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.31. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$3.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.