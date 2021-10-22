Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Connacht Asset Management LP

Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 4,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.