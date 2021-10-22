Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Decreased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 2.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.52.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $255.03. 19,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

