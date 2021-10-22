Taurus Asset Management LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.