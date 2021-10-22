Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $50.35 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.3% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.23.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $34.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,400.44. The company had a trading volume of 56,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,379.54. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

