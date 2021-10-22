Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives $9.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSVNF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.90 target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Team17 Group stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.