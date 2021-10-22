Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.69.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$15.81 and a one year high of C$37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.80.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

