Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 836.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $444.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

