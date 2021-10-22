Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Insider Acquires £82,800 in Stock

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) insider Julie Mary Sneddon purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($108,178.73).

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 277 ($3.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ten Entertainment Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 123.58 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock has a market cap of £189.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEG. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307 ($4.01).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

