TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.45 and traded as high as C$5.80. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 7,434 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.45. The stock has a market cap of C$111.04 million and a PE ratio of -10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.