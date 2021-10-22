Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $70.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $71.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

