The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $233.44

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.44 ($3.05) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.10), with a volume of 13,399 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £80.61 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total value of £45,794.25 ($59,830.48).

The Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

