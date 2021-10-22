The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $6.47 EPS

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $6.95 on Friday, hitting $524.17. 31,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $555.73 and its 200 day moving average is $868.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $496.86 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $819.81.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.