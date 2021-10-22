The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Yost Capital Management LP

Yost Capital Management LP decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for 14.3% of Yost Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after buying an additional 1,791,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $15,038,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,020 shares of company stock worth $83,720,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.04. 97,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,024. The stock has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

