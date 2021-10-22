The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $96.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. 237,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,020 shares of company stock valued at $83,720,562 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

