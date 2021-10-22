The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up to $34.31

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $35.50. The Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 3,994 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $528,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,923. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

