The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,869,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $491,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 110.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.86. The company had a trading volume of 281,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $306.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

