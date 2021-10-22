Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Ally Financial makes up about 0.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 67,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,337. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.