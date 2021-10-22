TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$154.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$152.00 to C$154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TMXXF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.69. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.69. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

