Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.63.

NYSE:TOST opened at $51.33 on Monday. Toast has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

