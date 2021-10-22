TokenPay Hits Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $117,973.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,438.95 or 1.00046835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00055854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00660430 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004409 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

