Tornado Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Tornado has a market capitalization of $429,329.83 and approximately $253.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $71.55 or 0.00117122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00072150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00108069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,986.31 or 0.99822773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.87 or 0.06501184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021990 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

