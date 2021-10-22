Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.21. The company had a trading volume of 781,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average is $189.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.