Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $210.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.