Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday.

TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Friday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

