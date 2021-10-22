Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$2.40. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 1,111 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.91. The stock has a market cap of C$208.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

