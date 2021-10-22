TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TSC. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $31.19.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

