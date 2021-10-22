TRON Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.62 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. TRON has a market cap of $7.24 billion and approximately $1.62 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001119 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

