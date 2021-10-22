Truist Securiti Weighs in on Assurant, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Assurant in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.20.

Get Assurant alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.34.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $165.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 45.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $29,415,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $25,069,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.