TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of TRST stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $641.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

