TUI’s (TUI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of LON TUI opened at GBX 232.20 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 362.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.