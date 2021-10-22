Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

VSGX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,550. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68.

