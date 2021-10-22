Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.41. 9,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,029. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $165.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

